Go
Toast

Hilltop International Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

417 Marie Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.99
Fried Wings Covered In Hot Sauce And Served w/ Blue Cheese & fries
Sambussa$8.50
Triangle Wraps Deep Fried Til Golden Crispy. Stuffed With Onions, Lentils, And Pepper W/ Your Choice Of Chicken, Veggie, Or Beef
Hilltop Ethiopian Specials$34.99
Meat Combo
Ater Kik$15.99
Yellow Lentils Cooked With Onions, Garlic, Oil And Spicy Red Sauce.
Chicken Curry$16.99
Marinated grilled chicken with coconut curry sauce
w/side of rice & salad
Special Vegetarian Combo$20.99
Tibs Yebeg$20.99
Cubes Of Lamb Marinated In House Seasoning And Sautéed With Onions, Tomatoes, And Green Peppers.
Awaze- Ethiopian mixed spices
Derek-meat is seared until some of the pieces become crunchy.
Extra injera$2.00
Hilltop Sampler$8.99
Avocado, hummus served with seasoned Injera
ZilZil Tibs$19.99
Cubes of lamb marinated in house seasoning and sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers
See full menu

Location

417 Marie Avenue

South Saint Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunlight Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come for the food, stay for the friendships.

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

No reviews yet

HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY!
In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.

Neza Tacos

No reviews yet

street tacos mexico city style

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston