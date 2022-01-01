Go
Hillman Beer

78 Catawba Ave

Popular Items

House Salad$11.00
Romaine and mixed greens, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes and a house-made creamy vinaigrette.
Add sliced Roasted Turkey, Fried Chicken, Falafel, or Smiling Hara Tempeh +$4
HB Classic Burger$13.00
Brioche bun, 1/4 lb Joyce Farm grass fed beef*, American cheese, romaine lettuce, dill pickle, ketchup, mayo and yellow mustard.
Kale Salad$11.00
Pickled raisins, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, house made lemon vinaigrette.
Add sliced Roasted Turkey, Fried Chicken, Falafel, or Smiling Hara Tempeh +$4
Vegan upon request
Rice Bowl$14.00
Double Wings$16.00
Soft Pretzels$7.00
Fresh baked 2 pretzels w/Lusty Monk Dijonnaise
Add Beer Cheese $2
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy mayo, dill pickles, and served on brioche bun!
Side Fries$4.00
BBQ Burger$15.00
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb Joyce Farm grass fed beef*, Brown Ale BBQ sauce, cheddar, house pickles and southern fried onions.
Sub a house-made veggie patty**+$0/Double meat+$4
HB Signature Burger$14.00
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb Joyce Farm grass fed beef*, special sauce*, mixed greens, house pickles, onion
Add cheese-$1 - American, cheddar, swiss, blue cheese or pimento
Sub a house-made veggie patty ** +$0/Double meat +$4
Location

78 Catawba Ave

Old Fort NC

Sunday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:59 am
