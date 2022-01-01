Hillsboro restaurants you'll love

Hillsboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hillsboro

Hillsboro's top cuisines

Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Must-try Hillsboro restaurants

Ponderosa Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ponderosa Steakhouse

545 S High St, Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
32 0z To Go Beverage$1.99
32 oz Styrofoam Cup filled with the beverage of your choice.
1 Yeast Roll$0.40
Fresh baked.
Meatloaf Dinner$7.99
Sliced, homemade meatloaf. Comes with two sides and a roll.
More about Ponderosa Steakhouse
Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse

1256 N High St, Hillsboro

Avg 4.3 (294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$6.00
deep fried dumplings with crab meat, onion, and cream cheese
Japanese Spring Rolls$6.00
deep fried vegetable spring rolls
California Roll$5.50
crab, cucumber, avocado.
More about Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse
