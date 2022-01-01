Hillsboro restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ponderosa Steakhouse
545 S High St, Hillsboro
|Popular items
|32 0z To Go Beverage
|$1.99
32 oz Styrofoam Cup filled with the beverage of your choice.
|1 Yeast Roll
|$0.40
Fresh baked.
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$7.99
Sliced, homemade meatloaf. Comes with two sides and a roll.
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse
1256 N High St, Hillsboro
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
deep fried dumplings with crab meat, onion, and cream cheese
|Japanese Spring Rolls
|$6.00
deep fried vegetable spring rolls
|California Roll
|$5.50
crab, cucumber, avocado.
