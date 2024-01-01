Avocado toast in Hillsboro
Hillsboro restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
421 N West ST, Hillsboro
|Avocado Toast & Eggs
|$8.50
More about Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
135 North High Street, Hillsboro
|Avocado Toast
|$5.50
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.