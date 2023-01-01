Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Hillsboro

Go
Hillsboro restaurants
Toast

Hillsboro restaurants that serve italian salad

Ponderosa Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro

545 S High St, Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Salad$8.99
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, black and green olives, red onions, banana peppers, green peppers, croutons, and sliced pepperoni. Try it with Creamy Italian dressing!
*Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
More about Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
Item pic

 

The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST

421 N West ST, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Salad$12.00
Salami, pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, banana peppers & black olives.
More about The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsboro

Chicken Teriyaki

Shrimp Rolls

Vegetable Tempura

Kani Salad

Crab Rolls

Rangoon

Sashimi

Salmon

Map

More near Hillsboro to explore

Mason

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston