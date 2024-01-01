Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Hillsboro

Hillsboro restaurants
Hillsboro restaurants that serve reuben

The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST

421 N West ST, Hillsboro

Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye & housemade 1000 island.
Reuben BURGER of the Week$15.00
1/2 lb burger, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mac & cheese & cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun. (No mods)
Choice of 1 side.
Reuben Egg Rolls$12.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Wrapped in a crunchy egg roll. Served with 1000 island.
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar

135 North High Street, Hillsboro

Reuben$12.00
Corned beef, melty Swiss cheese and tangy sauerkraut topped with 1,000 Island on rye bread.
