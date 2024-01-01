Reuben in Hillsboro
Hillsboro restaurants that serve reuben
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
421 N West ST, Hillsboro
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.00
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye & housemade 1000 island.
|Reuben BURGER of the Week
|$15.00
1/2 lb burger, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mac & cheese & cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun. (No mods)
Choice of 1 side.
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Wrapped in a crunchy egg roll. Served with 1000 island.