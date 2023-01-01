Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Hillsboro

Hillsboro restaurants
Hillsboro restaurants that serve snapper

Ninja steakhouse and sushi - 1256 North High Street

1256 North High Street, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Red Snapper$4.50
More about Ninja steakhouse and sushi - 1256 North High Street
Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse

1256 N High St, Hillsboro

Avg 4.3 (294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Snapper$4.50
More about Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse

