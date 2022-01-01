Hillsboro restaurants you'll love

Must-try Hillsboro restaurants

Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

2130 NE Allie Way #610, Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (5173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
La Provence image

 

La Provence

937 NE Orenco Station Lp, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Day Breaker$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
Traditional Benedict$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
Corn Beef Hash$15.25
Hand-shredded corned beef brisket grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and our fresh-cut hash browns.
Topped with two eggs, then finished with a horseradish-shallot cream sauce. Served with toast or a butter croissant.
More about La Provence
Evergreens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Evergreens

1237 NE 48th Ave, Hillsboro

Avg 4.8 (581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Restaurant banner

 

Sportslook

350 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Piece Chicken Tender$14.00
4 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, red onion and shredded jack cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing.
Grand Slam$15.00
2-1/4 lb beef patties topped with sauteed mushrooms, honey ham, bacon, fried egg, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
More about Sportslook
