Hillsboro restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
2130 NE Allie Way #610, Hillsboro
|Popular items
|Bender
|$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
La Provence
937 NE Orenco Station Lp, Hillsboro
|Popular items
|Day Breaker
|$13.95
Two eggs and your choice of chicken sausage, homemade pork & apple sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with a side of your choice, and toast or a butter croissant.
|Traditional Benedict
|$15.75
A freshly baked and toasted croissant topped with a thick slice of ham, two poached eggs, and our house-made hollandaise sauce.
|Corn Beef Hash
|$15.25
Hand-shredded corned beef brisket grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and our fresh-cut hash browns.
Topped with two eggs, then finished with a horseradish-shallot cream sauce. Served with toast or a butter croissant.
WRAPS • SALADS
Evergreens
1237 NE 48th Ave, Hillsboro
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$10.97
Sportslook
350 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro
|Popular items
|4 Piece Chicken Tender
|$14.00
4 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, red onion and shredded jack cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing.
|Grand Slam
|$15.00
2-1/4 lb beef patties topped with sauteed mushrooms, honey ham, bacon, fried egg, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.