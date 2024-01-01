Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hillsboro

Go
Hillsboro restaurants
Toast

Hillsboro restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

The South Store Cafe

24485 SW Scholls Ferry Rd., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Lemon Streusel Coffee Cake$5.25
More about The South Store Cafe
Item pic

 

La Provence Orenco Station

937 NE Orenco Station Lp, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marionberry Cheese Cake$7.00
A special French cheesecake made with whole marionberries
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$19.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about La Provence Orenco Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsboro

Tarts

Cheesecake

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Cinnamon Rolls

Chocolate Croissants

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Hillsboro to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston