Cake in Hillsboro
Hillsboro restaurants that serve cake
The South Store Cafe
24485 SW Scholls Ferry Rd., Hillsboro
|Raspberry Lemon Streusel Coffee Cake
|$5.25
La Provence Orenco Station
937 NE Orenco Station Lp, Hillsboro
|Marionberry Cheese Cake
|$7.00
A special French cheesecake made with whole marionberries
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$19.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.