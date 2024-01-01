Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hillsboro

Hillsboro restaurants
Hillsboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

Parrott's Panty - 6011 Sw 167th Ave

320 Southwest Baseline Street, Hillsboro

Buckwheat Soba noodle salad & Teriyaki chicken$16.00
Crispy kale, almonds, nutritional yeast, tahini dressing, grilled teriyaki chicken thighs
La Provence Orenco Station

937 NE Orenco Station Lp, Hillsboro

Chicken Mediterranean Salade$16.25
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
