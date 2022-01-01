Hillsborough restaurants you'll love
The Nomad
122 King Street, Hillsborough
Popular items
Butter Chicken or Paneer Masala
|$19.00
Rustic tomato masala cream sauce, roasted onions and peppers, charred lemon, choice of grilled chicken or paneer.
Hunan Chicken or Cauliflower
|$17.00
twice fried battered chicken or cauliflower, orange ginger glaze, sesame, mint, furikake rice.
Red Thai Cauliflower
|$10.00
Roasted cauliflower florets tossed in a zesty red Thai curry sauce, finished w/ toasted coconut and peanut powder.
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
112 N Churton St, Hillsborough
Popular items
Pesto Passion
housemade pesto, mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, sauteed wild mushrooms, parmesean & your choice of chicken or shrimp (or +$2 BOTH!)
Margherta 3.0
herb oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, housemade pesto & balsamic reduction
Something Else
housemade pesto, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, garlic, red onion, Italian sausage & spinach, topped with pesto cream sauce & red chili flakes
Yonder
114 W. King Street, Hillsborough