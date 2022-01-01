Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hillsborough restaurants you'll love

Hillsborough restaurants
  • Hillsborough

Hillsborough's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Hillsborough restaurants

The Nomad image

 

The Nomad

122 King Street, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Chicken or Paneer Masala$19.00
Rustic tomato masala cream sauce, roasted onions and peppers, charred lemon, choice of grilled chicken or paneer.
Hunan Chicken or Cauliflower$17.00
twice fried battered chicken or cauliflower, orange ginger glaze, sesame, mint, furikake rice.
Red Thai Cauliflower$10.00
Roasted cauliflower florets tossed in a zesty red Thai curry sauce, finished w/ toasted coconut and peanut powder.
More about The Nomad
Radius Pizzeria & Pub image

 

Radius Pizzeria & Pub

112 N Churton St, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Passion
housemade pesto, mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, sauteed wild mushrooms, parmesean & your choice of chicken or shrimp (or +$2 BOTH!)
Margherta 3.0
herb oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, housemade pesto & balsamic reduction
Something Else
housemade pesto, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, garlic, red onion, Italian sausage & spinach, topped with pesto cream sauce & red chili flakes
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub
Yonder image

 

Yonder

114 W. King Street, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
More about Yonder

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hillsborough

Fish And Chips

Spaghetti

Curry

