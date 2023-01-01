Fish tacos in Hillsborough
Hillsborough restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Pueblo Viejo Mexican Grill
Pueblo Viejo Mexican Grill
370 churton st, Hillsborough
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three flour tortillas with grilled fish, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
112 N Churton St, Hillsborough
|3 Fish Tacos
|$15.00
3 tacos with your choice of protein on flour tortillas served with housemade spicy pico de gallo & avocado slices with our roasted veggie salsa & sour cream served on the side ***TEMPORARILY OUT OF AVOCADO***