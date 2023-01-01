Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Hillsborough

Go
Hillsborough restaurants
Toast

Hillsborough restaurants that serve fish tacos

Consumer pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Mexican Grill

370 churton st, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three flour tortillas with grilled fish, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
More about Pueblo Viejo Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Radius Pizzeria & Pub

112 N Churton St, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Fish Tacos$15.00
3 tacos with your choice of protein on flour tortillas served with housemade spicy pico de gallo & avocado slices with our roasted veggie salsa & sour cream served on the side ***TEMPORARILY OUT OF AVOCADO***
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsborough

Spaghetti

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Tacos

Pies

Mushroom Soup

Steak Bowls

Pork Belly

Map

More near Hillsborough to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (481 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston