Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hillsborough

Go
Hillsborough restaurants
Toast

Hillsborough restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Radius Pizzeria & Pub

112 N Churton St, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Herb Marinated Salmon$21.00
marinated in fresh herbs, pan-seared and served with arugula, pickled red onions and creamy dill sauce
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Antonia's

101 N Churton St, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmone Alla Griglia$24.50
With bacon, duck fat roasted fingerling potatoes, green apple, shallots, peas, and hickory cognac cream sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood, or shellfish may Increase your risk of foodborne illness
Early Bird Salmon$20.00
More about Antonia's

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsborough

Fish And Chips

Pies

Mushroom Soup

Tacos

Pork Belly

Spaghetti

Fish Tacos

Steak Bowls

Map

More near Hillsborough to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (481 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston