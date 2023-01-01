Salmon in Hillsborough
Hillsborough restaurants that serve salmon
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
112 N Churton St, Hillsborough
|Herb Marinated Salmon
|$21.00
marinated in fresh herbs, pan-seared and served with arugula, pickled red onions and creamy dill sauce
Antonia's
101 N Churton St, Hillsborough
|Salmone Alla Griglia
|$24.50
With bacon, duck fat roasted fingerling potatoes, green apple, shallots, peas, and hickory cognac cream sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood, or shellfish may Increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Early Bird Salmon
|$20.00