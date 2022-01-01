Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Hillsborough
/
Hillsborough
/
Spaghetti
Hillsborough restaurants that serve spaghetti
The Nomad
122 King Street, Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Alfredo
$19.00
More about The Nomad
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
112 N Churton St, Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti
$6.00
Spaghetti
$12.00
Spaghetti noodles served with your choice of our housemade pasta sauce
More about Radius Pizzeria & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsborough
Fish And Chips
Curry
More near Hillsborough to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(180 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston