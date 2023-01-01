Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Hillsborough

Go
Hillsborough restaurants
Toast

Hillsborough restaurants that serve tomato soup

Consumer pic

 

The Nomad

122 King Street, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red pepper tomato soup$10.00
More about The Nomad
Item pic

 

PIZZA CORNICIONE

230 S. Nash St., Hillsborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilled Yellow Tomato Soup$9.00
Yellow tomatoes, Fresh orange juice, onions, basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, maldon salt,
More about PIZZA CORNICIONE

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsborough

Tacos

Pies

Spaghetti

Fish And Chips

Pork Belly

Map

More near Hillsborough to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (674 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston