Tomato soup in
Hillsborough
/
Hillsborough
/
Tomato Soup
Hillsborough restaurants that serve tomato soup
The Nomad
122 King Street, Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Red pepper tomato soup
$10.00
More about The Nomad
PIZZA CORNICIONE
230 S. Nash St., Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Chilled Yellow Tomato Soup
$9.00
Yellow tomatoes, Fresh orange juice, onions, basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, maldon salt,
More about PIZZA CORNICIONE
