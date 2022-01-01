Hillsborough restaurants you'll love
Hillsborough's top cuisines
Must-try Hillsborough restaurants
More about Bombay Wok
Bombay Wok
424 Route 206, Hillsborough
|Popular items
|L - Green Curry CHK
|$6.95
|Butter Naan
|$1.95
|Hakka Chilli Chk
|$13.95
More about CafeMerica
CafeMerica
21 BelleMead-Griggstown Rd, Montgomery
|Popular items
|Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
|$4.50
|Cold Brew with Sweet Cream
More about Nanking
Nanking
438 Route 206, HILLSBOROUGH
|Popular items
|Chili Chicken dry
|Hakka Noodles Chk
|Haka Chili Sauce CHICK (sliced onions, peppers & jalapeños)
More about Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough
Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough
284 U.S. 206, Hillsborough
|Popular items
|FISH TACOS
|$16.00
Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango
Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.
|NASHVILLE CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$15.00
Three Mini White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
|GRILL CHEESE &CUP OF TOMATO BASIL
|$13.00
On Buttery Country White ,Served With French Fries And A Cup Of Tomato Basil.
More about Papa Vegan
Papa Vegan
438 Route 206, Hillsborough
|Popular items
|Mango Habanero Cauli Wings
|Boneless Thai Chili Wings
|Small Choc Chip v (2 pcs)
More about Sunil
Sunil
438 US 206 #10, Hillsborough