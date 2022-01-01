Hillsborough restaurants you'll love

Go
Hillsborough restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hillsborough

Hillsborough's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Hillsborough restaurants

Bombay Wok image

 

Bombay Wok

424 Route 206, Hillsborough

Avg 3.7 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
L - Green Curry CHK$6.95
Butter Naan$1.95
Hakka Chilli Chk$13.95
More about Bombay Wok
CafeMerica image

 

CafeMerica

21 BelleMead-Griggstown Rd, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese$4.50
Cold Brew with Sweet Cream
More about CafeMerica
Nanking image

 

Nanking

438 Route 206, HILLSBOROUGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Chicken dry
Hakka Noodles Chk
Haka Chili Sauce CHICK (sliced onions, peppers & jalapeños)
More about Nanking
Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough image

 

Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough

284 U.S. 206, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH TACOS$16.00
Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango
Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SLIDERS$15.00
Three Mini White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
GRILL CHEESE &CUP OF TOMATO BASIL$13.00
On Buttery Country White ,Served With French Fries And A Cup Of Tomato Basil.
More about Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough
Papa Vegan image

 

Papa Vegan

438 Route 206, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mango Habanero Cauli Wings
Boneless Thai Chili Wings
Small Choc Chip v (2 pcs)
More about Papa Vegan
Sunil image

 

Sunil

438 US 206 #10, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sunil

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hillsborough

Chili

Pad Thai

Naan

Map

More near Hillsborough to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)

Somerset

No reviews yet

Bridgewater

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston