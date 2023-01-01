Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Biryani in
Hillsborough
/
Hillsborough
/
Biryani
Hillsborough restaurants that serve biryani
Bombay Wok - Route 206
438 Route 206, HILLSBOROUGH
No reviews yet
Chk Dum Biryani
$16.99
Thai Biryani Veg
L- Chicken Biryani
More about Bombay Wok - Route 206
MiniIdli South Indian Restaurant
438 US Route 206, Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Chicken Biryani With Omlette And Raita
$15.86
More about MiniIdli South Indian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsborough
Tomato Basil Soup
Salmon
Cake
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Pies
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Biryani
More near Hillsborough to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
New Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
North Brunswick
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(566 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(191 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(622 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston