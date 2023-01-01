Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Hillsborough

Go
Hillsborough restaurants
Toast

Hillsborough restaurants that serve biryani

Nanking image

 

Bombay Wok - Route 206

438 Route 206, HILLSBOROUGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chk Dum Biryani$16.99
Thai Biryani Veg
L- Chicken Biryani
More about Bombay Wok - Route 206
Consumer pic

 

MiniIdli South Indian Restaurant

438 US Route 206, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Biryani With Omlette And Raita$15.86
More about MiniIdli South Indian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillsborough

Tomato Basil Soup

Salmon

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Biryani

Map

More near Hillsborough to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston