Chicken tikka masala in
Hillsborough
/
Hillsborough
/
Chicken Tikka Masala
Hillsborough restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Bombay Wok - Route 206
438 Route 206, HILLSBOROUGH
No reviews yet
L -Chicken Tikka Masala
More about Bombay Wok - Route 206
MiniIdli Indian Restaurant -
438 US Route 206, Hillsborough
No reviews yet
Rice With Chicken Tikka Masala
$16.86
More about MiniIdli Indian Restaurant -
