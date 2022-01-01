Chili in Hillsborough

Hillsborough restaurants that serve chili

Nanking image

 

Nanking

438 Route 206, HILLSBOROUGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Haka Chili Sauce CHICK (sliced onions, peppers & jalapeños)
Chili Chicken dry
More about Nanking
Papa Vegan image

 

Papa Vegan

438 Route 206, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Thai Chili Wings
More about Papa Vegan

