Chutney in Hillsborough

Hillsborough restaurants
Hillsborough restaurants that serve chutney

Nanking image

 

Bombay Wok - Route 206

438 Route 206, HILLSBOROUGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Chaat ( 3 samosas topped with chick peas, yogurt, mint, tamarind chutney)
More about Bombay Wok - Route 206
Item pic

 

MiniIdli

438 Route 206 Unit 8A, Hillsborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Idli Plate With Sambar, Two Chutney and Podi$8.00
More about MiniIdli

