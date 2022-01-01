Pies in Hillsborough
Hillsborough restaurants that serve pies
CafeMerica
21 BelleMead-Griggstown Rd, Montgomery
|Apple Pie Caramel W/ Cinnamon Crepe
|$10.95
Homestyle apple pie filling drizzled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar
Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough
284 U.S. 206, Hillsborough
|CHICKEN POT PIE BOWL
|$16.00
White Meat Chicken Simmered With Fresh Veggies. Served Atop And Below Flakey Puff Pastry
|Pepperoni Pie
|$12.00
|Classic Crispy Bar Pie
|$12.00
12 inch with San Marzano Tomato Sauce , And The Perfect Amount of Mootz.