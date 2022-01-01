Hillsdale restaurants you'll love

We are partnering with SugarBush Cattle, Inc., a farming operation from Allen, Michigan, to bring you what some say is the fnest beef in the world: Wagyu beef burgers. Just for this burger we have developed a custom seasoning blend, a new burger bun from a bakery in Chicago, and a house made steak aioli for the sauce. Includes your choice of cheese 11.99



Additional toppings 1.00 each: Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, flame roasted peppers, shaved ham, pico de gallo, avocado, brushetta tomatoes or extra cheese

