Hillsdale restaurants you'll love

Hillsdale restaurants
  • Hillsdale

Hillsdale's top cuisines

Must-try Hillsdale restaurants

Johnny T's Bistro image

SALADS

Johnny T's Bistro

173 E South St, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Midwest Ranch Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken with ranch, lettuce, tomato and co-jack cheese.
Wagyu Burger$11.99
We are partnering with SugarBush Cattle, Inc., a farming operation from Allen, Michigan, to bring you what some say is the fnest beef in the world: Wagyu beef burgers. Just for this burger we have developed a custom seasoning blend, a new burger bun from a bakery in Chicago, and a house made steak aioli for the sauce. Includes your choice of cheese 11.99

Additional toppings 1.00 each: Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, flame roasted peppers, shaved ham, pico de gallo, avocado, brushetta tomatoes or extra cheese
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken in a wrap shell with house made broccoli cabbage slaw and Thai sweet pepper remoulade.
More about Johnny T's Bistro
Sharon's House of Pancakes image

 

Sharon's House of Pancakes

210 W. Carleton, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Sharon's House of Pancakes
The Local Eatery image

 

The Local Eatery

38 N Howell St, Hillsdale

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
More about The Local Eatery
New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan image

 

New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan

3321 W Carleton Rd, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Burrito
This flavor fiesta Queso burrito comes with your choice of freshly grilled meat. Served with Seasoned Refried Beans, over Seasoned Mexican rice, savory secret sauce, Queso cheese crumble, roasted sweet corn, roasted chickpeas, , pickled red, cool sour cream, All wrapped in a warm Large flour tortilla or oversized Stuffed X-large flour tortilla.
$1 BEAN RICE Cheese BURRITO$1.00
BEAN RICE BURRITO
COMBO BEEFY CHALUPA 3 N.Y. STYLE MEAL$8.39
3 N.Y. STYLE BEEFY CHALUPA
More about New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan
Banner pic

 

The Dawn Theater

110 North Broad Street, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Dawn Theater

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hillsdale

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

