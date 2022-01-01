Chicken tenders in Hillsdale
Hillsdale restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Johnny T's Bistro
SALADS
Johnny T's Bistro
173 E South St, Hillsdale
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.79
Hand breaded all white meat filets.
More about New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan
New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan
3321 W Carleton Rd, Hillsdale
|Combo 6 Pieces Chicken Strip + Nachos Fries
|$8.99
5 Pieces Chicken Strip + Nachos Fries
All Chicken Strip Comes With 21OZ Drink And Two Mexican Daunts
100 percent all-tenderloin white meat chicken strips served with fires