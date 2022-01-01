Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Hillsdale

Hillsdale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Johnny T's Bistro image

SALADS

Johnny T's Bistro

173 E South St, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.79
Hand breaded all white meat filets.
More about Johnny T's Bistro
Item pic

 

New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan

3321 W Carleton Rd, Hillsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo 6 Pieces Chicken Strip + Nachos Fries$8.99
5 Pieces Chicken Strip + Nachos Fries
All Chicken Strip Comes With 21OZ Drink And Two Mexican Daunts
100 percent all-tenderloin white meat chicken strips served with fires
More about New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan

