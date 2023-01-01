Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hillside restaurants you'll love

Go
Hillside restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hillside

Hillside's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Hillside restaurants

Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Hillside

50 S Mannheim Rd, Hillside

Avg 4.1 (1072 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Large Shrimp -Full$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp Special$18.00
A full pound of lightly breaded shrimp at a discount.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Hillside
Banner pic

 

Quesabroso - 1805 S Wolf Rd

1805 S Wolf Rd, Hillside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Quesabroso - 1805 S Wolf Rd
Priscillas Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside image

 

Priscilla's Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside - 4330 ROOSEVELT ROAD

4330 Roosevelt Road, Hillside

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Priscilla's Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside - 4330 ROOSEVELT ROAD
Map

More near Hillside to explore

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (366 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1038 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1191 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston