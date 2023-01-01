Hillside restaurants you'll love
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Hillside
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Hillside
50 S Mannheim Rd, Hillside
|Popular items
|Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full
|$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Large Shrimp -Full
|$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Lightly Breaded Shrimp Special
|$18.00
A full pound of lightly breaded shrimp at a discount.