Go
Banner picView gallery

Hillside Mini Golf & Ice Cream - 3219 Cherryville Rd.

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3219 Cherryville rd

Northampton, PA 18067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3219 Cherryville rd, Northampton PA 18067

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Northampton Diner and Family Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 36
1205 Main Street Northampton, PA 18067
View restaurantnext
Grove Street Pub & Grill - 1094 Howertown Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1092 Howertown Rd North Catasauqua, PA 18032
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
My Tequila House - 1808 Macarthur Road
orange starNo Reviews
1808 MacArthur Rd Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northampton

Northampton Diner and Family Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 36
1205 Main Street Northampton, PA 18067
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Northampton

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hillside Mini Golf & Ice Cream - 3219 Cherryville Rd.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston