Cake in Hillside
Hillside restaurants that serve cake
More about Wright Kind of Soul - Hillside
Wright Kind of Soul - Hillside
1588 Maple Avenue, Hillside
|Uncle's Brown Sugar Pound Cake
|$3.49
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
More about Snack Mania - Hillside, NJ
Snack Mania - Hillside, NJ
1127 Liberty Ave, Hillside
|Chococo Tin Cake
|$8.25
Chocolate-coconut cake topped with gourmet Brigadeiro chocolate, served chill in a tin. Serves up to 3.
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Personal made-from-scratch Brazilian carrot cake topped with warm Brigadeiro and chocolate sprinkles.
|Chocolate-Brigadeiro Cake
|$3.00
A slice of our freshly-baked Chocolate Cake topped with Belgian Brigadeiro Chocolate. Only available this weekend! Whole Cake also available for special order.