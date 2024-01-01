Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hillside

Go
Hillside restaurants
Toast

Hillside restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Wright Kind of Soul - Hillside

1588 Maple Avenue, Hillside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Uncle's Brown Sugar Pound Cake$3.49
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
More about Wright Kind of Soul - Hillside
Item pic

 

Snack Mania - Hillside, NJ

1127 Liberty Ave, Hillside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chococo Tin Cake$8.25
Chocolate-coconut cake topped with gourmet Brigadeiro chocolate, served chill in a tin. Serves up to 3.
Mini Carrot Cake$6.00
Personal made-from-scratch Brazilian carrot cake topped with warm Brigadeiro and chocolate sprinkles.
Chocolate-Brigadeiro Cake$3.00
A slice of our freshly-baked Chocolate Cake topped with Belgian Brigadeiro Chocolate. Only available this weekend! Whole Cake also available for special order.
More about Snack Mania - Hillside, NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in Hillside

Caesar Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

French Fries

Omelettes

Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Coleslaw

Map

More near Hillside to explore

Newark

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2462 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (753 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston