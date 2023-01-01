Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna sandwiches in
Hillside
/
Hillside
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Hillside restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Lords Bagels
1150 North Broad st, Hillside
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$7.99
More about Lords Bagels
Snack Mania - Hillside, NJ
1127 Liberty Ave, Hillside
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.00
Brazilian-style tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, served on a croissant.
More about Snack Mania - Hillside, NJ
Browse other tasty dishes in Hillside
Tuna Salad
Coleslaw
Egg Sandwiches
Ham Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Omelettes
French Fries
More near Hillside to explore
Newark
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Maplewood
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2233 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(442 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(715 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(445 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston