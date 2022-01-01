Go
  • Hillside Pizza - Hadley

Hillside Pizza - Hadley

Our Mission
We began in 2001 committed to making the best choices for ourselves, our customers, and our planet. We strive daily towards our mission to:
Prepare fresh and tasty food
Operate with sustainable business practices
Buy from local and organic producers and
Collaborate with others to meet community needs

173 Russell St

Popular Items

Cross That Bridge$18.00
tomato sauce mixed with asiago almond pesto, garlic, spinach, pepperoni
Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
Eatcha Greens$17.00
basil Pesto, broccoli, spinach, green bell pepper.
Contains: Dairy, Nut/Tree Nut
The Valley$19.00
asiago almond pesto, onion, portobello, chicken sausage.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Nut/Tree Nut
Fresh Start Plate$6.95
homemade roasted red pepper hummus, feta with carrot, celery, bell pepper, broccoli for dipping
Vegetarians Unite$7.95
homemade roasted red pepper hummus, feta, onion, carrot, cabbage, lettuce on a spinach wrap
Contains: Dairy
Custom Pizza$12.00
It's your world, go nuts! The more toppings the longer the pizza has to cook. We recommend no more than 4 veggies per pizza.
Allergy Alert: If you have an allergy or dietary restriction (vegetarian, vegan) please DO NOT use online ordering and call the store to place your order at
413-585-0003
Pizza Jane$18.00
olive oil and garlic sauce, basil, spinach, roasted red pepper
Can be made Vegan
Greek Pi$20.00
sun-dried tomato pesto, artichoke heart, kalamata olives, feta.
Contains: Nuts/Tree Nuts, Dairy
BLT$7.95
local bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato toasted on a house-made roll
Curryous George$7.95
curry chicken salad (roasted chicken, celery, carrots, currants, mayo, curry powder,) carrots, and lettuce on a spinach wrap
See full menu

Location

Hadley MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

