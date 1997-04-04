Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Jay
  • /
  • Hillside Sports Club - 28 Jewell Street
Main picView gallery

Hillside Sports Club - 28 Jewell Street

Open today 12:00 PM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

28 Jewell Street

Jay, ME 04239

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am

Location

28 Jewell Street, Jay ME 04239

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

My Dad’s Place - 458 Old Jay Hill Rd
orange star4.4 • 97
458 Old Jay Hill Rd Jay, ME 04239
View restaurantnext
Shelly's Hometown Market.
orange starNo Reviews
1339 Main Street East Wilton, ME 04234
View restaurantnext
The Highland Grille
orange starNo Reviews
10 Highland Ave Turner, ME 04282
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Farmington Falls
orange starNo Reviews
926 Farmington Falls Rd Farmington, ME 04938
View restaurantnext
Chamberlain's Tap & Table
orange star4.3 • 65
42 Bradley Street Dixfield, ME 04224
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Bagel Café - Winthrop
orange starNo Reviews
16 Commerce Plaza Winthrop, ME 04364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jay

My Dad’s Place - 458 Old Jay Hill Rd
orange star4.4 • 97
458 Old Jay Hill Rd Jay, ME 04239
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Jay

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hillside Sports Club - 28 Jewell Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston