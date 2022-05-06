Hillside Kitchen

Galbi, marinated short ribs, which is the most famous barbeque dish in Korean BBQ is marinated with PARKS BBQ special soy based sauce for two days and is grilled in a charcoal grill.

Non-marinated Prime Beef Short Rib, specially hand carved to a diamond pattern. The special cut adds tenderness to the meat.

Bento Boxes are served with Spinach with Tofu, Kimchi (a traditional side dish of salted and fermented vegetables), Persian Cucumber Pickle, Spicy Fish Cake, Salad with a soy sauce mustard dressing on the side, Pan fried Tofu with Spicy Soy Sauce, Egg omelet with carrots and green onions , Kimchi Pancake, Steamed White Rice.

