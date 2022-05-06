Hillside Kitchen
Our seasonal specialty offerings are crafted with organic ingredients and fresh produce. Hillside Kitchen creates a deliciously elevated level of comfort food – all delivered in eco-friendly packaging (without contact) directly to your doorstep. Enjoy the restaurant experience of a chef’s savory menu, while dining at home with family and friends.
A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Michael worked at Spago before becoming a private chef.
Enjoy the experience of quality, simplicity and seasonality from our kitchen in the comfort of your own home.
15456 Ventura Blvd
Popular Items
Location
15456 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks CA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Valley Inn Restaurant and Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
George's Greek Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
Fast, casual vegan Mexican