Hillside Kitchen

Our seasonal specialty offerings are crafted with organic ingredients and fresh produce. Hillside Kitchen creates a deliciously elevated level of comfort food – all delivered in eco-friendly packaging (without contact) directly to your doorstep. Enjoy the restaurant experience of a chef’s savory menu, while dining at home with family and friends.
A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Michael worked at Spago before becoming a private chef.
Enjoy the experience of quality, simplicity and seasonality from our kitchen in the comfort of your own home.

15456 Ventura Blvd

Popular Items

Sausages only on May 6, 2022$16.00
2 Sausages Per Order.
Franklin BBQ Dinner Package for 2 only on Friday, May 6, 2022$125.00
Dinner for 2
1 pound sliced Brisket served
with White Bread and Pickles
Choice of 2: Potato Salad, Slaw, Baked Beans
Choice of 2: Key Lime Pie, Banana Cream Pie
or Pecan Pie
Dulce de Leche Besito$2.85
A guest favorite! A shortbread cookie with Porto's signature dulce de leche filling. Topped with powdered sugar.
Charcoal Grilled Marinated Short Ribs (Gal-Bi) Bento Box (Non-marinated Prime Beef Short Rib, specially hand carved to a diamond pattern. The special cut adds tenderness to the meat) (only on March 11)$35.00
Galbi, marinated short ribs, which is the most famous barbeque dish in Korean BBQ is marinated with PARKS BBQ special soy based sauce for two days and is grilled in a charcoal grill.
Non-marinated Prime Beef Short Rib, specially hand carved to a diamond pattern. The special cut adds tenderness to the meat.
Bento Boxes are served with Spinach with Tofu, Kimchi (a traditional side dish of salted and fermented vegetables), Persian Cucumber Pickle, Spicy Fish Cake, Salad with a soy sauce mustard dressing on the side, Pan fried Tofu with Spicy Soy Sauce, Egg omelet with carrots and green onions , Kimchi Pancake, Steamed White Rice.
Potato Ball® (Papa Rellena)$2.80
A Porto's Bakery Classic! Porto's signature potato puree filled with Rosa's original picadillo (Cuban style ground beef with onion, bell pepper, olive, and Spanish seasonings) with a crispy panko crust.
Matzo Ball Soup Only on April 15$18.00
Serves 2.
Additional Matzo Balls $8 for 2
Roasted Spring Organic Farmers Market Vegetables$30.00
Serves 4-6
Brisket a la Carte only on May 6, 2022$70.00
Sliced Franklin BBQ Brisket sold by the pound
GODMOTHER
Bay City's Signature Sandwich made with Prosciutto, Ham, Capi Cola, Mortadella, Genoa Salami and Provolone Cheese – best with the works, mild peppers (no substitutions)
Potato Latkes with Homemade Apple Sauce and Clover Organic Sour Cream Only on April 15$28.00
1 Dozen Potato Latkes with Homemade Apple Sauce and Clover Organic Sour Cream
Location

15456 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
