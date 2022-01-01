Hilltop Bar

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar

No reviews yet

Da Francesco's Ristorante and Bar serves classic recipes in a family friendly location that includes a full bar with a beautiful selection of domestic and Italian imported wines. Guests can stop in for lunch and dinner and enjoy the rustic décor paired with homemade dishes that have been passed down through the Belcastro family. We offer a kids and gluten-free menu so everyone can find a favorite on the menu. We offer plenty of bread and soup or salad before starting their meal or visitors can start with the appetizers, which include Arancini di Riso, Mamma's Meatballs, Fried Calamari, Sausage and Hot Peppers and more. The menu features specialties like the Ravioli con Sugo, Eggplant or Pollo Parmigiana and Gnocchi! We also offer plenty of meat and fish choices, including Steak Alla Francesco, Domenic's Filet Mignon, Perch Lemone and Parmigiana Pickerel. Lastly, to end your night just right, finish it off with Mamma Sue's Homemade Tiramisu and a fresh Italian Cappuccino!

