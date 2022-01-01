Hilltop Bar & Grille
Classic American Roadhouse serving traditional American cuisine in a casual aatmosphere.
173 Liberty Valley Road
Location
173 Liberty Valley Road
Danville PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Old City Bagel Company
Specializing in handcrafted, freshly baked bagels, drinks, sandwiches & more.
Heeter's Drive In
Come in and enjoy!
Cherokee Tap Room
Great food, Great Drinks and Great Friends
May's Drive-In
Come in and enjoy!