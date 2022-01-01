Hilltop Bar
New ownership and newly remodeled! Very friendly atmosphere with great burgers and fish (both from local markets), homemade chili, and daily specials! We have five beers on tap, Bud, Bud Light, Killians, Sam Adam's Winter Lager, and of course, PBR. There's plenty of parking and six flatscreens with all the sports channels.
GRILL
431 W Mill St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
431 W Mill St
Oscoda MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
