Hilltop Bar

New ownership and newly remodeled! Very friendly atmosphere with great burgers and fish (both from local markets), homemade chili, and daily specials! We have five beers on tap, Bud, Bud Light, Killians, Sam Adam's Winter Lager, and of course, PBR. There's plenty of parking and six flatscreens with all the sports channels.

GRILL

431 W Mill St • $

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Takeout

431 W Mill St

Oscoda MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
