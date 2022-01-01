Go
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun
Lavender Latte$5.50
Double espresso, house made lavender syrup & milk of your choice.
Buenos Dias$14.00
Sautéed Poblano Peppers & Onions, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs and Pico De Gallo
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
Tater Tots$5.00
Served with Spicy Mayo
Cold Brew$4.00
Iced coffee with notes of hazelnut, chocolate & browned almond.
Brazilian & Peruvian Origin
Matcha Chata$6.50
Matcha Tea, Cinnamon, Honey, Vanilla, Iced Oat Milk Latte
Hilltop Cobb$17.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Baby Kale, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk
Açaí$11.00
Açaí Sorbet, Bananas, Berries, Granola
Eagle Rock CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
