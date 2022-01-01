Go
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Our food is simple and nourishing: breakfast and lunch offerings, along with coffee, juices, and pastries.

170 N. La Brea Avenue

Popular Items

Lavender Latte$5.50
Double espresso, house made lavender syrup & milk of your choice.
Matcha Chata$6.50
Matcha Tea, Cinnamon, Honey, Vanilla, Iced Oat Milk Latte
Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
Tater Tots$5.00
Served with Spicy Mayo
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
Buenos Dias$14.00
Sautéed Poblano Peppers & Onions, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs and Pico De Gallo
Hilltop Cobb$17.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Baby Kale, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
Açaí$11.00
Açaí Sorbet, Bananas, Berries, Granola
Location

170 N. La Brea Avenue

Inglewood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
