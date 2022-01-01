Go
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave.

Popular Items

Apple Pie$9.50
Overnight Oats (Apple Pie) - Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Apple Cinnamon Compote, Honey Almond Granola, Golden Raisins
Cold Brew$4.00
Iced coffee with notes of hazelnut, chocolate & browned almond.
Brazilian & Peruvian Origin
Ethiopian Brew$3.00
Hot drip coffee with notes of nectarine, honey & black tea.
Coffee Crumb Donut$4.00
Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut.
Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!
Banana Bread$4.50
Sliced Banana Nut Loaf Served Warm with House Made Salted Honey Butter
Purple Haze$6.50
Lavender Lemonade!
House Brew$3.00
Hot drip "Slauson House Blend" dark notes.
Traveler Box$30.00
Hot Drip Slauson House Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.
Churros$5.00
Slauson Whole Bean$15.50
12 oz bag of Slauson Whole bean blend for your home.
Location

4427 W. Slauson Ave.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm
