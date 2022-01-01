Go
Hilo R House

Poke bowls, sushi burritos, sushi rolls and more! Come in today or one day soon to try it all!

301 W 29th St

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.95
Hilo$15.95
Salmon, shrimp, ikura, avocado, cucumber, green onion, furikake. Sauce: Yuzu Ponzu.
Rainbow$17.95
Tuna, salmon, snapper, eel, shrimp, avocado, masago, cucumber, red onions, crunchy tempura flakes. Sauce: Classic Hawaiian Soy
Hawaiian Classic$15.95
Tuna, cucumber, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, pineapple, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, fried shallots, furikake. Sauce: Classic Hawaiian Soy Sauce
DIY Poke Bowl 1 Protein$13.95
Playboy Roll$14.95
DIY Poke Bowl 2 Proteins$15.95
Lomi Lomi Salmon$15.95
Salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, mango, tomato, heart of palm, radish, wonton chips, sesame seeds, lime wedge. Sauce: lime vinaigrette
Spicy Hawaiian$16.95
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, mango, tomato, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, fried garlic, almonds. Sauce: Spicy Hawaiian Mayo.
Spicy Tuna$12.95
Location

301 W 29th St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
