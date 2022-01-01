Hilo R House
Poke bowls, sushi burritos, sushi rolls and more! Come in today or one day soon to try it all!
301 W 29th St
Popular Items
Location
301 W 29th St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
STEM Farm + Kitchen
STEM is located inside R. House, Food Hall
WE ARE A MISSION DRIVEN, PLANT-BASED EATERY.
WE CRAFT DELICIOUSLY BALANCED,
BOWLS, SALADS, JUICES, & SMOOTHIES,
FROM SCRATCH, DAILY.
Dutch Courage
Fine food, spirits & packaged craft cocktails to- go!
BRD - R.House
The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!
Black Acres Roastery RHouse
MORE COFFEE. MORE LIFE.