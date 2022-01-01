Hilo cafés you'll love

Hilo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hilo
  • /
  • Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Must-try cafés in Hilo

Nector Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Nector Cafe

216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pixle$11.11
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Purple Aura$8.88
Banana, Blueberries, Pitaya, Lilikoi, Coconut Milk, Berry Superfood Blend
Boho Brew$6.88
Cold Brew, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Soda, Ginger, Clove and Almond on Ice
More about Nector Cafe
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe image

 

Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe

374 Kinoole St, Hilo

Avg 4.3 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$14.25
Capicola (mildly spiced Italian ham), salami, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive tapenade, balsamic vinegar and garlic olive oil. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Full Caesar$10.95
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, parmesan cheese, house-made garlic, anchovy dressing, fresh ground pepper, house-made croutons.
Super Club$14.00
Turkey breast, smoked bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, romaine, served with whole-grain mustard. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
More about Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
Hilo Bay Cafe image

 

Hilo Bay Cafe

123 Lihiwai Street, HILO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
beets me, pumpkin salad$14.00
arugula, feta, salt-roasted beets,
maple-roasted pumpkin, red onion, pepitas, cashews, flax vinaigrette
hāmākua mushroom pot pie$16.00
hāmākua mushrooms, onion, celery, carrots, peas, yellow curry
traditional chirashizushi$34.00
6 oz sashimi + poke, tamago, masago, ocean salad, nori
More about Hilo Bay Cafe
Sweet Cane Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Sweet Cane Cafe

48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Smoothie
acai, blueberry, banana
Hungry Farmer$18.00
Caesar salad, roasted veggies & garlic macadamia nut sauce, two patties with melted cheese
Smoky Taro
house made taro patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, carrot, sprouts, taronaise
More about Sweet Cane Cafe
