Hilo cafés you'll love

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Nector Cafe
216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
|Popular items
|Pixle
|$11.11
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
|Purple Aura
|$8.88
Banana, Blueberries, Pitaya, Lilikoi, Coconut Milk, Berry Superfood Blend
|Boho Brew
|$6.88
Cold Brew, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint, Soda, Ginger, Clove and Almond on Ice
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
374 Kinoole St, Hilo
|Popular items
|Classic
|$14.25
Capicola (mildly spiced Italian ham), salami, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive tapenade, balsamic vinegar and garlic olive oil. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
|Full Caesar
|$10.95
Always farm-fresh, and locally sourced. Romaine, parmesan cheese, house-made garlic, anchovy dressing, fresh ground pepper, house-made croutons.
|Super Club
|$14.00
Turkey breast, smoked bacon, ham, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, romaine, served with whole-grain mustard. All sandwiches are served on house-made focaccia bread, panini-style, grilled, served warm with a dill pickle.
Hilo Bay Cafe
123 Lihiwai Street, HILO
|Popular items
|beets me, pumpkin salad
|$14.00
arugula, feta, salt-roasted beets,
maple-roasted pumpkin, red onion, pepitas, cashews, flax vinaigrette
|hāmākua mushroom pot pie
|$16.00
hāmākua mushrooms, onion, celery, carrots, peas, yellow curry
|traditional chirashizushi
|$34.00
6 oz sashimi + poke, tamago, masago, ocean salad, nori
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Sweet Cane Cafe
48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo
|Popular items
|Acai Smoothie
acai, blueberry, banana
|Hungry Farmer
|$18.00
Caesar salad, roasted veggies & garlic macadamia nut sauce, two patties with melted cheese
|Smoky Taro
house made taro patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, carrot, sprouts, taronaise