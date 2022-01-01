Cookies in Hilo
Hilo restaurants that serve cookies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Nector Cafe
216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
|Cookie Butter Latte
|$6.88
Latte made with Biscoff Cookie Butter and Cookies
|Nutella Stuffed Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.88
|Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie
|$3.88
Oversized chocolate chip cookie thats soft and gooey in the center and chewy on the outside
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
1263 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo
|Macaron - Cookie Butter
(contains gluten)
|Speckled Egg Surprise Cookie
|$6.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.90