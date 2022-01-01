Cookies in Hilo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Nector Cafe

216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie Butter Latte$6.88
Latte made with Biscoff Cookie Butter and Cookies
Nutella Stuffed Double Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.88
Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie$3.88
Oversized chocolate chip cookie thats soft and gooey in the center and chewy on the outside
More about Nector Cafe
Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe image

 

Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe

1263 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo

Avg 4.3 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Macaron - Cookie Butter
(contains gluten)
Speckled Egg Surprise Cookie$6.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.90
More about Short n Sweet Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Hilo Bay Cafe

123 Lihiwai Street, HILO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
cast-iron cookie$10.00
vanilla bourbon + dark chocolate chip cookie, tahitian vanilla ice cream, toasted macadamia nuts
More about Hilo Bay Cafe

