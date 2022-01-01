Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Hilo
/
Hilo
/
Edamame
Hilo restaurants that serve edamame
Hilo Bay Cafe
123 Lihiwai Street, HILO
No reviews yet
chilled edamame
$6.00
4 oz, hawaiian salt, sesame-garlic confit
More about Hilo Bay Cafe
Miyos Restaurant - 564 Hinano St
564 Hinano St, Hilo
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
More about Miyos Restaurant - 564 Hinano St
