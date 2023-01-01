Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Hilo

Go
Hilo restaurants
Toast

Hilo restaurants that serve fish tacos

Consumer pic

 

Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo

194 Kilauea Ave #105, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pescado Tacos (Fish of the Day)$11.00
More about Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo
Restaurant banner

 

Luquin's 454 - 454 Manono Street

454 Manono Street, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco Ala Carte$6.00
More about Luquin's 454 - 454 Manono Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilo

Pumpkin Pies

Chicken Curry

Cappuccino

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Curry Chicken

Avocado Toast

Curry

Map

More near Hilo to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (56 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston