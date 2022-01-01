Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
Hilo
/
Hilo
/
Pumpkin Pies
Hilo restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Nector Cafe
216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
Avg 4
(23 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie
$11.11
Pumpkin Bubble Waffle with Cinnamon Honey Butter
More about Nector Cafe
Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
1263 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo
Avg 4.3
(280 reviews)
Maple Pumpkin Pie
$3.75
More about Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Hilo
Cappuccino
Tiramisu
Sundaes
Chili
Caesar Salad
Lox
Edamame
Ceviche
More near Hilo to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Waikoloa
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pahoa
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Kamuela
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kahului
No reviews yet
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(597 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston