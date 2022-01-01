Sundaes in Hilo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hilo restaurants that serve sundaes
Hilo Bay Cafe
123 Lihiwai Street, HILO
No reviews yet
keiki sundae
$5.00
More about Hilo Bay Cafe
Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo
194 Kilauea Ave #105, Hilo
No reviews yet
Brownie Sundae Delight
$9.00
Double stack of fresh baked brownie
topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and Oreo cookie crumbs.
Drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More about Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo
