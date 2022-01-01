Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Hilo

Go
Hilo restaurants
Toast

Hilo restaurants that serve sundaes

Hilo Bay Cafe image

 

Hilo Bay Cafe

123 Lihiwai Street, HILO

No reviews yet
Takeout
keiki sundae$5.00
More about Hilo Bay Cafe
Item pic

 

Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo

194 Kilauea Ave #105, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie Sundae Delight$9.00
Double stack of fresh baked brownie
topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and Oreo cookie crumbs.
Drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More about Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilo

Ceviche

Pudding

Cake

Cheesecake

Tacos

Cupcakes

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Map

More near Hilo to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston