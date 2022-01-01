Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hilo

Hilo restaurants
Hilo restaurants that serve tacos

Sweet Cane Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Sweet Cane Cafe

48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday$15.00
Only on Tuesdays, like it says
More about Sweet Cane Cafe
Item pic

 

Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo

194 Kilauea Ave #105, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
3 lime scented grilled shrimp tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
Carne Asada (Steak) Tacos$16.00
3 steak tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
Pollo (Chicken) Tacos$14.00
3 chicken tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
More about Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo

