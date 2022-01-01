Tacos in Hilo
Hilo restaurants that serve tacos
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Sweet Cane Cafe
48 Kamana Street Suite 101, Hilo
|Taco Tuesday
|$15.00
Only on Tuesdays, like it says
Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo
194 Kilauea Ave #105, Hilo
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
3 lime scented grilled shrimp tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
|Carne Asada (Steak) Tacos
|$16.00
3 steak tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
|Pollo (Chicken) Tacos
|$14.00
3 chicken tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.