Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Hilo

Go
Hilo restaurants
Toast

Hilo restaurants that serve tiramisu

Scicchitano's Pizzeria image

 

Scicchitano's Pizzeria

2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11, Hilo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Scicchitano's Pizzeria
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Nector Cafe

216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Butter Tiramisu$5.88
More about Nector Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilo

Chicken Curry

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Curry

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Cinnamon Rolls

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Hilo to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston