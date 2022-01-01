Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Hilo
/
Hilo
/
Tiramisu
Hilo restaurants that serve tiramisu
Scicchitano's Pizzeria
2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11, Hilo
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about Scicchitano's Pizzeria
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Nector Cafe
216 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
Avg 4
(23 reviews)
Cookie Butter Tiramisu
$5.88
More about Nector Cafe
