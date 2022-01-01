Hilton Head Island restaurants you'll love
Hilton Head Island's top cuisines
Must-try Hilton Head Island restaurants
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|COBB SALAD
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, crisp greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, diced ham, crumbled blue cheese
|CAESAR SALAD
|$6.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
|MOZZARELLA
|$6.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks w /a side of Marinara
FRENCH FRIES
It's Greek To Me
11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla
|Side Tzatziki
|$1.00
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$9.50
|Avgolemono Soup
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|CAFE BURGER
|$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
|HONEY PECAN CHICKEN
|$19.00
you asked for it you got it. # 1 most requested item for a pop up menu .Honey Pecan Chicken served with mashed potatoes & sauteed green beans
|BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.00
SUN-DRIED TOMATO TORILLA FILLED WITH PEPEPRJACK CHEESE,LETTUCE, BACON & A CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Gyro
|$12.75
Grilled beef and lamb on a pita topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and homemade tzatzike sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
|Wings
Flats and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and a side of celery. 6/12/20 ct
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.75
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Kitchen Sink
|$11.00
Short stack of pancakes, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potatoes or grits, with two poached eggs and a biscuit
|Stuffed French Toast
|$8.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
|French Toast
|$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, fresh basil, tomato and fresh mozzarella. (no red sauce)
|Py's Pie
Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella
|House
Mixed greens, onion, tomato, green pepper, cucumber and croutons.
ELA'S On The Water
1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
|ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)
|$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
|Pan Seared Grouper
|$35.00
Lobster Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Local Baby Vegetables
|Honey Lime Shrimp
|$14.00
Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
|Chicken Pot Pie*
|$19.00
tender breast meat, carrots, mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, broccoli, peas, white wine cream sauce, puff pastry
|Southwestern Salad
|$13.00
fresh corn, black beans, chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, southwestern dressing
LULU
890 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|House Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Hawaiian Sweet Roll / Pimento Cheese / House Pickles / Parmesan Chips
|10oz. Wagyu Burger
|$21.00
Handcrafted / White Cheddar / Applewood Bacon / Vidalia Onion Ring / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Pickle / Parmesan Chips
|Lulu Chips
|$16.00
Thinly Sliced, Lightly Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes / Prime Rib Ragu / Maytag Blue Cheese Crumbles / Tomato Vinaigrette / Charred Scallion Aioli
The Smokehouse
34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island
|LB Beef Brisket
|$20.00
LB or 1/2 LB
|LB Pulled Pork
|$15.00
LB or 1/2 LB
|BUN
|$0.75
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$8.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, gulf shrimp, avocado, peppadew sauce, sriracha aioli
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
almonds, dried cranberries, roasted brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes,
kale, cabbage, fresh mint, citrus vinaigrette
|Roasted Vegetables
|$18.00
Seasoned ricotta, kale, oven roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts, basmati rice, green slaw
Charlie's L'etoile Verte
8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Large Cobb
|$16.00
Turkey, Cripsy Bacon, Avocado, Cheese, Tomatoes, Egg and Essie's Sweet Tomato Vinigrette
|Charlie's Potatoes Large
|$15.00
Layered Scalloped potatoes, onion, and nutmeg. Contains Dairy. Gluten FreeServes 4-6
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Turkey, Cripsy Bacon, Avocado, Cheese, Tomatoes, Egg and Essie's Sweet Tomato Vinaigrette
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|LG Chopped Salad
|$11.00
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
|SM Chopped Salad
|$7.50
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
|Cheesey Bread
|$8.25
Small Dough Pressed Flat, topped with House Blend Cheese, Baked and Cut into Strips.....Served with a Side of Red Sauce
Gusto Ristorante
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301, Hilton Head Island
|Gusto Garlic Bread
|$7.00
The Other Sister's Wine Bar
13 Harbourside Lane, HILTON HEAD ISLAND
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A, Hilton Head Island
The G-Free Spot
1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island
|Cheesecake Brownie Bar (GF)
|$6.75
Decadent Cheesecake atop a rich Double Fudge Brownie Bottom (GF)
|GF Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
|$8.50
Jumbo 12 oz. GF Cinnamon Roll.
Avail. Fri. & Sat.
Ooey, Gooey, Cinnamon Deliciousness all wrapped into a Jumbo Roll - definitely a GAME CHANGER!
**CALL today to reserve yours**
**ONLY available Fri. & Sat**
Ask us about "Take and Bake" Options too!
|GF Cinnamon Streussel Coffee Cake
|$6.50
Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake; soft, moist cake bottom with luscious Cinnamon Streusel Crumbs make for a perfect bite every time! (GF)
JVZ-Bonez Americana Bar and Grill
1540 Fording Island Road, Hilton Head Island
Red Fish Restaurant
8 Archer Road, Hilton Head Island
Shard 6
7-D Greenwood Dr., Hilton Head Isla
Stu’s Surf Side
1 N Forest Beach Dr, Hilton Head Isla
RubyLees
--46 Old Wildhorse rd unit 8, Hilton Head Isla
Pool Bar Jim's
10 North Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island
A Lowcountry Backyard
32 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island
Belly Goat Hilton Head
3 Regency Pkwy, Hilton Head Island
Carolina Crab
86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head Island
GATOR'Z Pizza & Wings
40 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Isla