Hilton Head Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Greek
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Hilton Head Island restaurants

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
COBB SALAD$11.99
Grilled chicken, crisp greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, diced ham, crumbled blue cheese
CAESAR SALAD$6.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
MOZZARELLA$6.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks w /a side of Marinara
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
It's Greek To Me image

FRENCH FRIES

It's Greek To Me

11 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Isla

Avg 4.5 (2091 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Tzatziki$1.00
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$9.50
Avgolemono Soup
More about It's Greek To Me
Main Street Cafe & Pub image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAFE BURGER$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
HONEY PECAN CHICKEN$19.00
you asked for it you got it. # 1 most requested item for a pop up menu .Honey Pecan Chicken served with mashed potatoes & sauteed green beans
BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
SUN-DRIED TOMATO TORILLA FILLED WITH PEPEPRJACK CHEESE,LETTUCE, BACON & A CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Street Meet The American Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$12.75
Grilled beef and lamb on a pita topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and homemade tzatzike sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Wings
Flats and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and a side of celery. 6/12/20 ct
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.75
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
Skillets Café & Grill image

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kitchen Sink$11.00
Short stack of pancakes, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potatoes or grits, with two poached eggs and a biscuit
Stuffed French Toast$8.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
French Toast$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs image

 

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, fresh basil, tomato and fresh mozzarella. (no red sauce)
Py's Pie
Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella
House
Mixed greens, onion, tomato, green pepper, cucumber and croutons.
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
ELA'S On The Water image

 

ELA'S On The Water

1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
Pan Seared Grouper$35.00
Lobster Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Local Baby Vegetables
Honey Lime Shrimp$14.00
Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli
More about ELA'S On The Water
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
Chicken Pot Pie*$19.00
tender breast meat, carrots, mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, broccoli, peas, white wine cream sauce, puff pastry
Southwestern Salad$13.00
fresh corn, black beans, chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, southwestern dressing
More about Truffles Cafe
LULU image

 

LULU

890 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Chicken$16.00
Hawaiian Sweet Roll / Pimento Cheese / House Pickles / Parmesan Chips
10oz. Wagyu Burger$21.00
Handcrafted / White Cheddar / Applewood Bacon / Vidalia Onion Ring / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Pickle / Parmesan Chips
Lulu Chips$16.00
Thinly Sliced, Lightly Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes / Prime Rib Ragu / Maytag Blue Cheese Crumbles / Tomato Vinaigrette / Charred Scallion Aioli
More about LULU
The Smokehouse image

 

The Smokehouse

34 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LB Beef Brisket$20.00
LB or 1/2 LB
LB Pulled Pork$15.00
LB or 1/2 LB
BUN$0.75
More about The Smokehouse
Chow Daddy's image

 

Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp Taco$8.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, gulf shrimp, avocado, peppadew sauce, sriracha aioli
Kale Salad$12.00
almonds, dried cranberries, roasted brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes,
kale, cabbage, fresh mint, citrus vinaigrette
Roasted Vegetables$18.00
Seasoned ricotta, kale, oven roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts, basmati rice, green slaw
More about Chow Daddy's
Charlie's L'etoile Verte image

 

Charlie's L'etoile Verte

8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cobb$16.00
Turkey, Cripsy Bacon, Avocado, Cheese, Tomatoes, Egg and Essie's Sweet Tomato Vinigrette
Charlie's Potatoes Large$15.00
Layered Scalloped potatoes, onion, and nutmeg. Contains Dairy. Gluten FreeServes 4-6
Cobb Salad$12.00
Turkey, Cripsy Bacon, Avocado, Cheese, Tomatoes, Egg and Essie's Sweet Tomato Vinaigrette
More about Charlie's L'etoile Verte
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island image

 

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG Chopped Salad$11.00
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
SM Chopped Salad$7.50
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
Cheesey Bread$8.25
Small Dough Pressed Flat, topped with House Blend Cheese, Baked and Cut into Strips.....Served with a Side of Red Sauce
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
Gusto Ristorante image

 

Gusto Ristorante

430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gusto Garlic Bread$7.00
More about Gusto Ristorante
The Other Sister's Wine Bar image

 

The Other Sister's Wine Bar

13 Harbourside Lane, HILTON HEAD ISLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Other Sister's Wine Bar
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar image

 

Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar

841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar
Reilley's Grill & Bar image

 

Reilley's Grill & Bar

7-D Greenwood Dr., Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Reilley's Grill & Bar
The G-Free Spot image

 

The G-Free Spot

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecake Brownie Bar (GF)$6.75
Decadent Cheesecake atop a rich Double Fudge Brownie Bottom (GF)
GF Jumbo Cinnamon Roll$8.50
Jumbo 12 oz. GF Cinnamon Roll.
Avail. Fri. & Sat.
Ooey, Gooey, Cinnamon Deliciousness all wrapped into a Jumbo Roll - definitely a GAME CHANGER!
**CALL today to reserve yours**
**ONLY available Fri. & Sat**
Ask us about "Take and Bake" Options too!
GF Cinnamon Streussel Coffee Cake$6.50
Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake; soft, moist cake bottom with luscious Cinnamon Streusel Crumbs make for a perfect bite every time! (GF)
More about The G-Free Spot
Restaurant banner

 

JVZ-Bonez Americana Bar and Grill

1540 Fording Island Road, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about JVZ-Bonez Americana Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Fish Restaurant

8 Archer Road, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (4991 reviews)
Takeout
More about Red Fish Restaurant
Shard 6 image

 

Shard 6

7-D Greenwood Dr., Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shard 6
Restaurant banner

 

Stu’s Surf Side

1 N Forest Beach Dr, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stu’s Surf Side
Restaurant banner

 

RubyLees

--46 Old Wildhorse rd unit 8, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RubyLees
Restaurant banner

 

Pool Bar Jim's

10 North Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pool Bar Jim's
Restaurant banner

 

A Lowcountry Backyard

32 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about A Lowcountry Backyard
Restaurant banner

 

Belly Goat Hilton Head

3 Regency Pkwy, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Belly Goat Hilton Head
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Crab

86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Carolina Crab
Restaurant banner

 

GATOR'Z Pizza & Wings

40 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about GATOR'Z Pizza & Wings

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crepes

Cornbread

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Gyro Wraps

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston