Hilton Head Island American restaurants you'll love

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Hilton Head Island

Main Street Cafe & Pub image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAFE BURGER$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
MAIN STREET CLUB$13.00
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread
GYRO WRAP$14.00
Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Street Meet The American Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Soul Chicken Tender Basket$16.00
Four chicken tenders tossed in homemade chipolte ranch served with fries.
Cuban$12.75
Pressed sandwich with Pork tenderloin, tavern ham, dill pickles with Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and mayo. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.75
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
ELA'S On The Water image

 

ELA'S On The Water

1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Lime Shrimp$14.00
Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli
ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
Brasstown New York Strip$40.00
Grassfead Organic NY Strip Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Crispy Onion Straws
More about ELA'S On The Water
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
Key Lime Pie$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
Mango Salmon$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable
More about Truffles Cafe
LULU image

 

LULU

890 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Chicken$16.00
Hawaiian Sweet Roll / Pimento Cheese / House Pickles / Parmesan Chips
10oz. Wagyu Burger$21.00
Handcrafted / White Cheddar / Applewood Bacon / Vidalia Onion Ring / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Pickle / Parmesan Chips
Seafood Salad$25.00
Scallops | Shrimp | Crab | Lobster | Lemon | Citrus Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about LULU
Chow Daddy's image

 

Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Taco$6.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, pulled house smoked chicken, quacamole, fresh corn salsa, jack cheese, homemade bbq sauce, house pickled peppers
Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.00
Warm brioche, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, dijon, lettuce, garlic aioli, shoestring fries
Grilled Fish Taco$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,
More about Chow Daddy's
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar image

 

Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar

841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crepes

Cornbread

Cake

Tacos

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston