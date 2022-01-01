Hilton Head Island American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hilton Head Island
Main Street Cafe & Pub
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island
|CAFE BURGER
|$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
|MAIN STREET CLUB
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread
|GYRO WRAP
|$14.00
Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Soul Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.00
Four chicken tenders tossed in homemade chipolte ranch served with fries.
|Cuban
|$12.75
Pressed sandwich with Pork tenderloin, tavern ham, dill pickles with Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and mayo. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.75
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
ELA'S On The Water
1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
|Honey Lime Shrimp
|$14.00
Lightly Fried & Tossed with Honey Lime Siracha Aioli
|ELA'S Crab Cakes (Entree)
|$32.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Shallot Butter, Siena Rice Medley and Grilled Local Vegetables
|Brasstown New York Strip
|$40.00
Grassfead Organic NY Strip Served with Seasonal Vegetables and Crispy Onion Straws
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
|Mango Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable
LULU
890 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|House Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Hawaiian Sweet Roll / Pimento Cheese / House Pickles / Parmesan Chips
|10oz. Wagyu Burger
|$21.00
Handcrafted / White Cheddar / Applewood Bacon / Vidalia Onion Ring / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Pickle / Parmesan Chips
|Seafood Salad
|$25.00
Scallops | Shrimp | Crab | Lobster | Lemon | Citrus Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Smoked Chicken Taco
|$6.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, pulled house smoked chicken, quacamole, fresh corn salsa, jack cheese, homemade bbq sauce, house pickled peppers
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$17.00
Warm brioche, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, dijon, lettuce, garlic aioli, shoestring fries
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,