Hilton Head Island bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hilton Head Island
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$6.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
|CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
|$8.99
Four crispy fried tenders served with your choice of sauce and side
|All American Burger
|$9.99
Build your own burger any way you'd like
More about Street Meet The American Tavern
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Meet The American Tavern
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island
|Popular items
|Soul Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.00
Four chicken tenders tossed in homemade chipolte ranch served with fries.
|Cuban
|$12.75
Pressed sandwich with Pork tenderloin, tavern ham, dill pickles with Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and mayo. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.75
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
More about Skillets Café & Grill
Skillets Café & Grill
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla
|Popular items
|Stuffed French Toast
|$8.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
|Kitchen Sink
|$11.00
Short stack of pancakes, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potatoes or grits, with two poached eggs and a biscuit
|French Toast
|$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
More about Truffles Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
|Mango Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable
More about Chow Daddy's
Chow Daddy's
14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Taco
|$6.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, pulled house smoked chicken, quacamole, fresh corn salsa, jack cheese, homemade bbq sauce, house pickled peppers
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$17.00
Warm brioche, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, dijon, lettuce, garlic aioli, shoestring fries
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,
More about Gusto Ristorante
Gusto Ristorante
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301, Hilton Head Island
|Popular items
|Gusto Garlic Bread
|$7.00
More about The Other Sister's Wine Bar
The Other Sister's Wine Bar
13 Harbourside Lane, HILTON HEAD ISLAND