Hilton Head Island bars & lounges you'll love

Coconutz Sportz Bar image

GRILL

Coconutz Sportz Bar

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$6.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$8.99
Four crispy fried tenders served with your choice of sauce and side
All American Burger$9.99
Build your own burger any way you'd like
Street Meet The American Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Meet The American Tavern

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Soul Chicken Tender Basket$16.00
Four chicken tenders tossed in homemade chipolte ranch served with fries.
Cuban$12.75
Pressed sandwich with Pork tenderloin, tavern ham, dill pickles with Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and mayo. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.75
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Skillets Café & Grill image

 

Skillets Café & Grill

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed French Toast$8.50
Made with Italian Bread, baked daily. Filled with a puree of apricots and cream cheese
Kitchen Sink$11.00
Short stack of pancakes, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, potatoes or grits, with two poached eggs and a biscuit
French Toast$7.50
Made with Italian bread baked daily. 3 thick slices of bread, batter dipped, grilled golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
Truffles Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$18.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, choice of cheese
Key Lime Pie$10.00
made with key lime juice in our kitchen, so it is the real thing, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
Mango Salmon$28.00
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney, basmati rice, fresh vegetable
Chow Daddy's image

 

Chow Daddy's

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Taco$6.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, pulled house smoked chicken, quacamole, fresh corn salsa, jack cheese, homemade bbq sauce, house pickled peppers
Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.00
Warm brioche, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, dijon, lettuce, garlic aioli, shoestring fries
Grilled Fish Taco$7.50
homemade soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce,
Gusto Ristorante image

 

Gusto Ristorante

430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301, Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gusto Garlic Bread$7.00
The Other Sister's Wine Bar image

 

The Other Sister's Wine Bar

13 Harbourside Lane, HILTON HEAD ISLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar image

 

Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar

841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
