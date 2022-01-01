Hilton Head Island pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Hilton Head Island
More about Coconutz Sportz Bar
GRILL
Coconutz Sportz Bar
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$6.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
|CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
|$8.99
Four crispy fried tenders served with your choice of sauce and side
|All American Burger
|$9.99
Build your own burger any way you'd like
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
|Popular items
|Py's Pie
Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella
|Greek
Mixed greens, black olives, onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green pepper and feta cheese.
|PMS
Everyone's favorite toppings! Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage and extra cheese
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island
1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island
|Popular items
|LG Chopped Salad
|$11.00
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
|SM Chopped Salad
|$7.50
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
5 Garlic Knots with a Side of Sauce....if you don't know, you owe it to yourself to find out....think Garlic, Butter, Parmesan and Italian Spices.....Yummy!!