Hilton Head Island salad spots you'll love

Go
Hilton Head Island restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Hilton Head Island

Main Street Cafe & Pub image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe & Pub

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAFE BURGER$14.00
Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
MAIN STREET CLUB$13.00
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread
GYRO WRAP$14.00
Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce
More about Main Street Cafe & Pub
Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs image

 

Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs

1034 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Py's Pie
Pepperoni, chopped garlic, fresh basil and fresh homemade mozzarella
Greek
Mixed greens, black olives, onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green pepper and feta cheese.
PMS
Everyone's favorite toppings! Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage and extra cheese
More about Fat Baby's Pizza and Subs
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island image

 

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG Chopped Salad$11.00
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
SM Chopped Salad$7.50
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
Garlic Knots$6.00
5 Garlic Knots with a Side of Sauce....if you don't know, you owe it to yourself to find out....think Garlic, Butter, Parmesan and Italian Spices.....Yummy!!
More about Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hilton Head Island

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crepes

Cornbread

Cake

Tacos

Map

More near Hilton Head Island to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston